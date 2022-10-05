Former President Donald Trump told the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday a pollster once told him he could defeat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln on the same ticket.

Trump, not known for his modesty, made the off claim during a free-wielding speech in which he falsely claimed former presidents like Barack Obama also kept documents from the White House and attacked the FBI and Department of Justice.

At one point he claimed a “very famous pollster,” John Mclaughlin, told him, “‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a president-vice president team, you would beat them by 40%.’”

Good to see Donald Trump is as humble as ever: “A very famous pollster … said, ‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a president-vice president team, you would beat them by 40%.’” pic.twitter.com/pd3251y7NH — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2022

“That’s how good our number were,” added Trump.

Speculation continues to run rampant in the media as to whether or not Trump will declare a third run for the White House in 2024. The latest YouGov poll shows Trump leading his top contender, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) 46 to 43 percent in a potential GOP primary match-up.

