Trump Proclaims to Hannity: ‘My Endorsement Means More Than Any Endorsement That Has Ever Been Given By Anybody’

Former president Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity via phone on Fox News on Wednesday for a discussion that included Trump taking a swipe at Hannity’s coworker Chris Wallace.

Later in the interview, Hannity asked Trump, “What do you anticipate your involvement for 2022 will be? You started endorsing some people, You’re going to be out on the road, and what are your thoughts with 2024? Will you be making a comeback?”

“So,” responded Trump, “I’m very honored to say that my endorsement means more than any endorsement that has ever been given by anybody.”

He later added, “The Fake News doesn’t like talking about it.”

As for a comeback in 2024, Trump told Hannity “people are liking me more now than ever before” because of the current state of the country:

And then we’ll be making a decision on 2024. But if you look at the numbers, people are liking me more now than ever before. But I think that’s–the reason is they’re watching what’s happening with our country. They’re watching no energy independence. They’re watching the border. Never has there been a scene like what’s happening at the border. And the death that’s being caused. This isn’t just border. This is death and criminals pouring into our country. They’re looking at the economy. They’re looking at inflation. They’re looking at interest rates. They’re looking at gasoline prices, and I guess it’s making me very popular.

Watch above via Fox News.

