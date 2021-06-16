Trump Attacks Chris Wallace During Fox News Interview With Sean Hannity

Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday night and ended up attacking Fox News’ own Chris Wallace.

Trump spoke with Sean Hannity about President Joe Biden’s summit with Vladimir Putin. Hannity brought up Hunter Biden and Burisma at one point as he talked about Ukraine.

Trump hit the younger Biden as well and brought up one moment during the 2020 presidential debates where things got particularly heated.

The former president accused Wallace of trying to “protect” Biden on a question about his son, and he told Hannity, “Chris Wallace protected him because he couldn’t answer the question. So Chris Wallace protected him, good old Chris Wallace. He’ll never be Mike.”

He went on to say “we no longer have a fair and free press.”

Hannity did not react to the comments about Wallace, but responded, “I said in 2007, sir — I wish I came up with ‘fake news’ — but I did say journalism in America is dead, and I don’t think I was wrong. I think I probably understated it.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Wallace over that infamous first debate, as well as numerous times beforehand. Wallace has previously dismissed some of those attacks, defending himself and Fox in one interview early on in 2020 when Trump attacked the network’s election coverage.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

