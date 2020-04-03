Trump Rails Against Mail-In Voting at Coronavirus Briefing: ‘They Intend To Cheat’

President Donald Trump expressed grievance and strong disapproval over states moving to mail-in voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic Friday at the daily press conference briefing, while also touting the need for strict voter I.D. laws to be implemented.

ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked Trump, “Do you think every state in the country should be prepared for mail-in voting?”

Trump fired back, “No, because I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting. I think people should vote with I.D., voter I.D., I think voter I.D. is very important and the reason they don’t want voter I.D. is because they intend to cheat.”

“When you get something and you buy something, you look at your cards and credit cards, and different cards, you have your picture on many of them, not all of them, but many of them, you should have a picture on your, for voting.”

“It should be called voter I.D.,” Trump added.

“They should have that. And it should not be mail-in voting. It should not be mail-in voting. It should be you go to a booth, and you proudly display yourself.”

Trump continued, “You don’t send it in the mail where people pick up all sorts of bad things can happen by the time they sign that if they sign that by the time it gets in and is tabulated.”

“No. It should not be mailed in. You should vote at the booth, and you should have voter I.D. because when you have voter I.D., that’s the real deal,” Trump concluded.

