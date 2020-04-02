President Donald Trump railed against “witch hunts,” alluding to the House Democrats passed articles of impeachment against him, on Thursday at the White House coronavirus daily press briefing.

Trump also slammed Democrats – while touting the time calls for unification among political parties.

Trump began, “We have seen Americans unite with incredible selflessness and compassion.”

“I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital, especially in congress that, this is not the time for politics. Endless partisan investigations — here we go again, have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years. You see what happens,” Trump stated.

The president then slammed what he termed the “witch hunts” which he believes have come after his administration over past years.

“It’s a witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt,” Trump continued.

“And in the end, the people doing the witch hunt have been losing, and they have been losing by a lot. And it is not any time for witch hunts,” he continued. “It’s time to get the enemy defeated.”

Trump further exclaimed that if the witch hints continue, it will only “build up” his poll numbers.

“Conducting these partisan investigations in the middle of a pandemic is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention, and we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers,” Trump stated.

“Because that’s all they are doing. Everybody knows it’s ridiculous. So we want to focus on the people of this country, even the people all over the world. We will be able to help them,” Trump concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

