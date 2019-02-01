Trump Reacts to Cory Booker’s 2020 Run: ‘He’s Got No Chance’
President Donald Trump sat down with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan following Senator Cory Booker‘s 2020 announcement.
In a preview clip from the interview, Brennan brought up Booker’s run and Trump immediately said, “He’s got no chance.”
“Why?” Brennan asked.
“Because I know him,” Trump responded. “I don’t think he has a chance.”
When Brennan asked if he thinks anyone has a chance, the president said he’s “not impressed” with the Democratic field.
The full interview airs Sunday on CBS.
