Trump Says He Doesn’t Want Anyone Doing Mail-in Ballots, Unless Someone Needs to Mail In Their Ballot

President Donald Trump continued his attack on mail-in voting after using a false claim to attack Michigan over legal efforts to facilitate the process.

During a White House press spray, Trump was asked about his threat to cut off federal funding to Michigan, which was based on his misleading claim that the state was sending absentee ballots out to its citizens in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. What’s actually happening is that Michigan law allows for residents to submit their votes by mail, so Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently announced that all Michiganders registered to vote would receive applications that would let them mail-in their votes for this year’s elections.

Trump’s answer:

We don’t want them to do mail-in ballots because it’s going to lead to total election fraud. So we don’t want them to do mail-in ballots. We don’t want anybody to do mail-in ballots. Now, if somebody has to mail it in because they’re sick, or, by the way, because they live in the White House and they have to vote in Florida and they won’t be in Florida, if there’s a reason for it, that’s okay.

Trump’s logic here seems to be that unless you’re sick or himself (the president), people who want to vote should have no choice but gather around their local polling places this year despite the risk that it could lead to a new Covid-19 outbreak. The president has never produced any evidence for his oft-repeated claim that absentee voting leads to mass fraud and corruption, plus his remarks were partly in reference to the fact that Trump has admitted to submitting his vote by mail during his presidency.

Watch above, via CNN.

