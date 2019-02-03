Trump Says He Doesn’t Want His Son Barron Playing Football Because It’s a ‘Dangerous Sport’

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t want his son, 12-year-old Barron Trump, playing football because it’s a “dangerous sport.”

In a pre-Super Bowl interview with CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan, the president was asked if he would let his son play football.

“It’s very, it’s very tough question,” Trump replied. “It’s a very good question. If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

“And he actually plays a lot of soccer,” Trump continued. “He’s liking soccer. And a lot of people, including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly.”

“I just don’t like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football—I mean, it’s a dangerous sport and I think it’s- I- it’s- really tough, I thought the equipment would get better, and it has,” he told CBS News. “The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn’t solved the problem. So, you know I- I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son- well I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football. So. It’s not totally unique, but I- I would have a hard time with it.”

Trump sentiments on letting his son play football echo those of his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

“I’m a big football fan, but I have to tell you if I had a son, I’d have to think long and hard before I let him play football,” he said in a 2013 interview. “And I think that those of us who love the sport are going to have to wrestle with the fact that it will probably change gradually to try to reduce some of the violence.”

The following year, he said he would not let his son — if he had one — play pro football.

[Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

