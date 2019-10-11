For the second night in a row, President Donald Trump took a moment at a rally to shout out Fox Newsers favorable to him.

He first shouted out Gregg Jarrett for his new book Witch Hunt, then Dan Bongino, saying, “He’s not a lawyer, but he’s better than the lawyers. He’s called ‘street smart.'”

He said John Solomon should get the Pulitzer Prize before riffing on the Pulitzers and asking how writers at places like The New York Times win them.

Trump went off on how “people that were wrong” get Pulitzers before mentioning “people that were right, like Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, Judge Jeanine, and [Jesse] Watters.”

“And frankly, the best show by far in the morning is Fox & Friends,” he added.

Trump also brought up Lou Dobbs, Stu Varney, and Maria Bartiromo before saying this:

“Why aren’t these people getting the real Pulitzer Prize? Because they were right. They called it right. The Times, The Washington Post, they’re dishonest, horrible. I think very bad for our country… Their writers get Pulitzer Prizes for getting it wrong and the great writers that really got it — and I don’t know them, I’ve never even met some of these people. But the ones that really got it right go home empty-handed.”

He added, “Thank God we have them on our side.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com