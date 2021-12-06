Trump Slams SEC ‘Witch Hunt’ Into His Company’s Merger, Says It Could Result in ‘Pure Communism’

Donald Trump suggested that the investigation into the merger of Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. could lead to “pure communism” in the United States.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the merger. Digital World Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company, or a SPAC, which have become increasingly popular over the last few years. They exist solely to help private companies sidestep many of the onerous legal and financial hurdles that must be overcome before a company is taken public.

Trump’s company is looking to launch a social media platform geared toward conservatives next year called TRUTH Social.

Hours after news of the SEC probe dropped, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced he’s resigning from Congress by the end of the year and will become the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump joined Newsmax via phone on Monday.

Sean Spicer, Trump’s first press secretary as president, asked his former boss to comment on the SEC investigation and Nunes’ hiring.

“I don’t know anything about the SEC,” Trump said. “I do know that Devin is fantastic, and I guess we just put out a release and the release says that he’ll be coming on. And you know, this is just a continuation of witch hunts. Anything you do, they want to look at it. They look at it. They don’t look at themselves.”

Trump, “If our side doesn’t have a voice, eventually… you’re going to end up with pure communism. It’s a disgrace what’s going on. But you’re going to end up with a communistic–a communist nation.”

