Trump Endorses David Perdue for Governor: ‘Brian Kemp Has Failed Georgia’

Donald Trump endorsed David Perdue’s bid to be Georgia’s next governor on Monday. Perdue is seeking to wrest the Republican nomination from Gov. Brian Kemp, who is running for reelection in 2022. The nominee will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor and lost to Kemp in 2018.

Kemp ran afoul of the former president after he refused to heed Trump’s calls to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Trump has baselessly claimed the election in the state was rigged against him. He even went so far as to phone Georgia’s secretary of state and urged him to fabricate the necessary amount of votes to win the state.

Just days after that call, both of Georgia’s GOP senators lost their respective runoff elections, tipping the Senate’s balance of power to the Democrats. One of those senators was Perdue.

“Great to see that David Perdue is running for Governor of Georgia,” said Trump in a statement. “He is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams in November. Brian Kemp has failed Georgia. He caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 Election and allowed massive Election Fraud to take place.”

Trump’s endorsement is likely to carry significant weight among Georgia Republican voters.

“Kemp has been a very weak Governor—the liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election Integrity, and more,” Trump continued. “Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base—which is enormous—will never vote for him. We need strong leaders who will fight, and time is running out! David Perdue will eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com