President Donald Trump was widely criticized for bizarrely wishing Ghislaine Maxwell well she has been accused of horrific crimes working with Jeffrey Epstein.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan confronted Trump over this and asked, “Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested on allegations of child sex trafficking. Why would you wish such a person well?”

“Well, first of all, I don’t know that, but I do know this…” the president started.

“She has,” Swan responded. “She’s been arrested for that.”

“Her friend or boyfriend,” Trump continued, referring to Epstein, “was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well, I’d wish you well, I wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

Swan asked if he means he hopes she doesn’t die in jail.

“Her boyfriend died in jail, and people are stil trying to figure out how did it happen,” Trump continued. “Was it suicide? Was he killed? And I do wish her well. I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

He ended the exchange by saying, “I do. I wish her well.”

You can watch above, via HBO. The full interview is below:

