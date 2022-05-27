Trump Swipes at Greg Abbott for Backing Out of NRA Event After Uvalde Shooting: ‘You Gotta Show Up’

Though Donald Trump did not mention Gov. Greg Abbott by name, the former president clearly took a dig at his fellow Republican and Texas governor at a National Rifle Association event on Friday.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and began shooting. He locked himself in a classroom while local police waited in a hallway until a tactical unit arrived roughly an hour later. Ultimately, it arrived and acted unilaterally to take out the shooter.

By the time it was over, 19 children and two teachers had been murdered.

Abbott was supposed to speak at the NRA Leadership Forum in person, but withdrew after Texas experienced its worst school shooting in state history on Tuesday. Instead, he delivered prerecorded remarks to the gathering.

Meanwhile, Trump took the stage to chants of “USA! USA!”

“I’m honored to be here in the great state of Texas with the wonderful patriots of the NRA,” Trump began. “And unlike some, I did not disappoint you by not showing up.”

The crowded cheered.

“You gotta show up,” he said, swiping at Abbott.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also delivered remarks in person.

He stated that every school should only have “a single point of entry” with “multiple armed police officers.”

Cruz then reiterated a popular line among Second Amendment advocates, often said amid calls for gun control after recent mass shootings.

“Ultimately, as we all know, what stops armed bad guys is armed good guys,” Cruz declared.

Trump echoed those remarks in his speech.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

