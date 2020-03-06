Trump Town Hall Scores Massive Ratings for Fox News

President Donald Trump’s town hall on Fox News last night was a big ratings win for the network.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderated the town hall from 6:30 to 7:30, and it was watched by a whopping 4.2 million viewers — making it the most-watched town hall in cable news history.

Fox News easily beat CNN and MSNBC combined in the hour, with CNN getting only 1.03 million viewers and MSNBC only 1.44 million.

Fox also dominated in the adults 25-54 demographic, with 744,000 viewers in the demo watching the town hall while 251,000 were on CNN and 239,000 were on MSNBC.

Meanwhile in primetime Fox averaged a total of 3.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 2.4 million and CNN with 1.45 million.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]