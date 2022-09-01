Trump Trashes ‘Bad News’ Mitch McConnell: ‘Eventually, He’ll Be Gone’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over recent remarks the senator made about Republicans’ chances of retaking the Senate in the midterm elections.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell said earlier this month. “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

The comment raised questions about McConnell’s confidence in this year’s crop of Republican candidates for Senate, which includes political newcomers such as Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, J.D. Vance, and Herschel Walker.

Phoning into American Sunrise on the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump blasted McConnell on Thursday.

“He’s such a negative for the party,” Trump said. “He’s a guy that – I’m embarrassed to tell you – he was losing to somebody named Amy McGrath in Kentucky. I did very well in Kentucky as you know, by a lot.”

Trump went on to claim he was responsible for McConnell winning reelection in 2020 despite the fact polls showed McConnell ahead consistently.

“Who would’ve known that he turned out so bad?” Trump continued. “He’s not good and we’re gonna go through him. And then we’ll have to do something later on. We’ll have to do something with him. You know, he raises money and he hands it out to senators and that’s how he keeps his power.”

He added, “The party is furious with him. We have to put up with him for a period of time, but eventually, he’ll be gone. He’ll be gone. He’s bad news.”

Watch above via RSBN.

