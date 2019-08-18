President Donald Trump went on a tear against Fox News this afternoon and singled out two of the network’s most notable Democratic pundits as he bemoaned what’s happened to the network.

In response to a question about a new Fox News poll, Trump said, “Fox is a lot different than it used to be. I can tell you that. Juan Williams, then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?”

Trump was referring there to Donna Brazile, the former DNC chair who now works for Fox and, like Juan Williams, regularly co-hosts The Five.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Trump said. “There’s something going on at fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

He even said this:

“I think they’re making a big mistake because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats. Very, very badly. Having to do with the debates and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates. I guess we’re probably planning on three of them. And I — well, I’m very — I’m not happy with Fox.”

He went on to give shout-outs to Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs and Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham and Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro and “even Greg Gutfeld.”

He said of Gutfeld, “He wasn’t good to me two years ago. Now he sees all I’ve done. He says ‘would you rather have a great president or a nice guy?’ I think I’m a nice guy, but nobody’s done in 2 1/2 years what I’ve done.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

