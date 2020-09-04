President Donald Trump continued denying the Atlantic report on alleged remarks he made about fallen soldiers, trashing the newspaper and taking shots at one former administration official.

One of the more serious allegations in the report concerns the president referring to soldiers who were killed in war as “losers” and “suckers,” along with this alleged exchange with John Kelly:

Trump was meant, on this visit, to join John Kelly in paying respects at his son’s grave, and to comfort the families of other fallen service members. But according to sources with knowledge of this visit, Trump, while standing by Robert Kelly’s grave, turned directly to his father and said, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” Kelly (who declined to comment for this story) initially believed, people close to him said, that Trump was making a ham-handed reference to the selflessness of America’s all-volunteer force. But later he came to realize that Trump simply does not understand non-transactional life choices. “He can’t fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself,” one of Kelly’s friends, a retired four-star general, told me. “He just thinks that anyone who does anything when there’s no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker. There’s no money in serving the nation.”

A number of current and former administration officials have spoken out to deny the report.

During Friday’s White House press conference, as one reporter noted Kelly hasn’t joined that chorus of people denying the report, the president went after his former chief of staff

“I know John Kelly. He was with me, didn’t do a good job, had no temperament, and ultimately he was petered out, he was exhausted. This man was totally exhausted. He wasn’t even able to function in the last number of months. He was not able to function. He was sort of a tough guy, by the time he got eaten up in this world, it’s a different world than he was used to, he was unable to function. And I told him, John, you’re going to have to go, please give me a letter of resignation, and we did that. And now, he goes out and badmouths — now, there are people that are jealous. There are people that are upset that they’re not here anymore… I don’t know that it was him. I haven’t seen that. I see anonymous, but it could have been a guy like a John Kelly. He was a very — you look at some of his news conferences, what happened to him, he got eaten alive. He was unable to handle the pressure of this job. This job was a tough job.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

