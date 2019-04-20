Trump Tweets NY Post Front Page Attacking Dems for ‘Hoax’ Russia Probe

President Donald Trump, it seems, could not help but share the front page of the New York Post declaring him “clean” and the “Dem hoax destroyed” in wake of the Mueller report release.

The tweet came just moments after White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, once again trying to brand Mar-a-Lago as the southern White House, reported that Trump was in a jolly mood.

I am with the President at the Southern White House, I have never seen him happier! — Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) April 20, 2019

While the Post’s front page may have tickled Trump, though, the Post was widely panned on blue check Twitter for its Trumpian cover, some who thought it was flat-out embarrassing and deserving of the “special alternate-universe front-page award.”

Others just thought thought it sounded a lot like Fox News.

Today’s NY Post cover is embarrassing for journalism. pic.twitter.com/SIHIsGIUtW — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) April 19, 2019

Sad. The New York Post has become Fox News. pic.twitter.com/FqIJALnjtP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 19, 2019

I get that the Post has a perspective. But Post readers are smarter than this. pic.twitter.com/2vuzqRt725 — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) April 19, 2019

With Col Allen back at the wheel, it appears the Post is no longer even pretending to speak with ordinary Post readers https://t.co/ZJrlCqjYvl — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 19, 2019

This is embarrassing. I guess this is what they. Brought back Trump lackey Col Allan to “advise” on…. https://t.co/zqRi5gRgNO — Jim Rich (@therealjimrich) April 19, 2019

The New York Post (@nypost) is a racist, lying piece of trash newspaper. pic.twitter.com/PzYH2KYDp8 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 19, 2019

So the New York post has gone full Lou Dobbs. Never go full Lou Dobbs https://t.co/bkJp3WSoCU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 19, 2019

A banner couple weeks for the @nypost https://t.co/rxjVeWHkYb — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 19, 2019

