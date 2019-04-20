comScore

Trump Tweets NY Post Front Page Attacking Dems for ‘Hoax’ Russia Probe

By Tamar AuberApr 20th, 2019, 6:06 pm

President Donald Trump, it seems, could not help but share the front page of the New York Post declaring him “clean” and the “Dem hoax destroyed” in wake of the Mueller report release.

The tweet came just moments after White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino, once again trying to brand Mar-a-Lago as the southern White House, reported that Trump was in a jolly mood.

While the Post’s front page may have tickled Trump, though,  the Post was widely panned on blue check Twitter for its Trumpian cover, some who thought it was flat-out embarrassing and deserving of the “special alternate-universe front-page award.”

Others just thought thought it sounded a lot like Fox News.

