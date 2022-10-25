Trump’s Attorney Says He Should Speak to the Jan. 6 Committee Because He Has ‘Nothing to Hide’

One of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys said Tuesday she recommends he abide by a congressional subpoena and sit down to talk with the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump was subpoenaed on Friday and has yet to reveal if he will ignore it and go the route of his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon was held in contempt by Congress, charged by the Department of Justice, convicted, and sentenced to spend four months behind bars for ignoring a congressional subpoena.

He remains free pending appeal.

Alina Habba, who was recently elevated to an advisory role in Trump’s new MAGA Inc. political action committee, discussed the subpoena with Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling.

Bolling quizzed Habba about what Trump might do and laid out the former president’s options.

“Alina, you know, he’s got a couple of options here,” Bolling said. “He can ignore the subpoena and maybe run into Bannon world, or he could go and plead the Fifth or he can go and testify. Any idea what you think he’s going to do, and what would you recommend?”

Habba said Trump should absolutely sit down with the committee:

I would recommend that he cooperates because when you have nothing to hide, that’s what I always recommend the same reason that he always comes out and speaks on any of my cases. He has no issue being deposed, even though the left-wing media would like to pretend that he does. He has no issue being subpoenaed and answering questions about what happened that day, and he shouldn’t. What he did was very public, and it was really nothing other than to say to go out peacefully, as we know.

The committee’s members have accused Trump of inciting the Capitol riot and presented evidence of those accusations in numerous public hearings.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com