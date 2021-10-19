Tucker Carlson Admits He ‘Left Out’ Colin Powell’s Health Problems After Using His Death to Claim Vaccine Effectiveness Is a Lie

Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted to omitting Colin Powell’s health complications after using his death to rail against the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.

On Monday, Carlson led his show with the news from Powell’s family that he died of Covid complications at the age of 84. Carlson honed in on the fact that the former secretary of state died despite being fully vaccinated against Covid, saying “that fact does not make his death any less sad nor is it unusual. Many thousands of vaccinated Americans have died of Covid.”

“So, what does that tell you, exactly?” Carlson asked. “Well, it tells you, you’ve been lied to. Vaccines may be highly useful for some people, but across a population, they do not solve Covid. That’s not speculation, it is an observable fact. People who’ve been fully vaccinated can still get the virus, they can still transmit the virus to others, and they can still die from Covid. Colin Powell is hardly the only example of that.”

Of course, no one has ever said that vaccines prevent people from getting the virus entirely. Covid vaccines are highly effective, and make it far less likely that a person becomes seriously ill or dies from a breakthrough case.

And while Carlson did acknowledge Powell’s age, he neglected to mention Powell was immunocompromised, having suffered from multiple myeloma.

The context of Powell’s health complications went untouched until the very end of Carlson’s show, where he conceded, “we left out that Colin Powell was suffering from a number of different health problems.”

“But of course, that’s the point,” he continued. “Vaccinating the vulnerable is so people with other underlying health problems won’t die of Covid. Unfortunately, that didn’t work in the case of General Powell, and it didn’t work for many thousands of other Americans and that’s the point we’re making in the first place.”

Carlson’s remarks come after several other Fox News personalities used Powell’s death as a launchpad to question the effectiveness of vaccines.

