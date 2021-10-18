Fox News’ Will Cain raised a number of questions Monday night about the covid-19 vaccines, following the tragic death of Colin Powell.

The former Secretary of State passed away at 84 years old from covid-19 complications. He was fully vaccinated, but he had multiple myeloma and was immunocompromised.

On Monday morning, Cain was one of the first people who said this raises questions about vaccine efficacy, which he continued on Fox News Primetime.

He said it should be notable that Powell “died while fully vaccinated.”

“But that observation, and any questions it may raise, are violations of the one true commandment: thou shall get the shot. Or shots, whatever, how many shots,” he continued.

Cain proceeded to ask a number of questions, noting that while Powell was immunocompromised and his case “may be an outlier,” “does this tell us anything about the effectiveness of the vaccine?”

As Cain himself noted later in the segment, the vaccines have been shown to be effective in seriously reducing hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19.

“For that matter, what does it mean that Powell was fully vaccinated?” he continued. “What does fully vaccinated mean? Is that two shots from Pfizer? From Moderna? Is a booster require to be considered fully vaccinated? What if you’re in the vulnerable demographic? Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t had a booster?”

The CDC website directly addresses this issue. One of the frequently asked questions it lists on its page about booster shots it “Am I still considered ‘fully vaccinated’ if I don’t get a booster shot?”

“Yes,” the CDC says. “Everyone is still considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-shot series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the J&J/Janssen vaccine.

Cain went on to ask questions about Powell specifically.

“When, for example, was Powell vaccinated? Was it six months ago or was it two months ago? How long does the vaccine last? Did he get a booster? How recently did he get the booster?” he asked. “I’m not asking questions to invade Colin Powell’s privacy. These are questions for all of us.”

Powell’s longtime assistant Peggy Cifrino told the Washington Post Powell was “actually scheduled to receive his booster when he fell ill last week.”

Cain raised more general questions about the vaccines, and he cited an August article from Al Jazeera on vaccinated people in England being hospitalized.

He did say the data is understandable because “this is a disease that affects older people, and it is older people who are disproportionately vaccinated.”

The Al Jazeera article reported that from mid-July to early August, 34.9 percent of all people hospitalized with covid were vaccinated, a total of 512 people.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month on a study from England finding that a very small percentage of the vaccinated population have died from covid-19.

The study, by the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics, recorded 640 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals between Jan. 2 and July 2, or 1.2% of 51,281 Covid-19 deaths overall. Of those 640, some were of people infected before their second dose or before the protection from a second dose had kicked in, the ONS said. The agency identified 256 as breakthrough deaths, in which the person died after testing positive for the virus at least 14 days after their second dose, or 0.5% of all Covid-19 deaths.

Cain ended the segment by saying he’s offering “no opinion here” on the shot itself.

I’m not giving you the conclusion, like so many others. I’m not leading you to vaccine hesitancy or hectoring you on the other end of the spectrum into getting the shot. Anyone who suggests otherwise is lying to you. And they will lie to you. And they will edit out this part of this segment. I’m trusting you with the facts and asking questions that as of yet no one has answered correctly and they haven’t even answered consistently. Least of all, the covidians.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

