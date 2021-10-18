Fox’s John Roberts Slammed For Deleted Tweet Claiming Death of Colin Powell Raises ‘New Concerns’ About Vaccines

By Ken MeyerOct 18th, 2021, 11:08 am
 

Fox News' John Roberts
Fox News anchor John Roberts faced intense criticism for claiming on Monday that Colin Powell’s raises “new questions” about the coronavirus vaccines.

Powell’s family announced Monday morning that the former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs passed away “due to complications from Covid 19.”

“He was fully vaccinated,” the family noted. Powell’s death prompted an outpouring of grief throughout the world of politics and the media. Roberts, however, took note of the fact that Powell had been vaccinated, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term.”

Roberts’ tweet made no mention of the fact that Powell suffered from multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer that weakens the immune system. It also made no mention of the fact that coronavirus vaccines have never been said to be 100% effective in preventing death, particularly for an 84-year-old man with cancer.

His comment also came shortly after Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain commented on how Powell’s death will lead to “conversations about the fact he was fully vaccinated, according to his family and he died from complications from Covid.”

Before Roberts’ tweet was deleted, he was slammed for leaving out the crucial context regarding vaccines. He was also accused of fueling Fox News’ vaccine skepticism.

Following the removal of his tweet, Roberts offered this explanation in response to the backlash:

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz offered his own tweet later on, acknowledging Powell’s health complications and suggesting “Let’s not read anything more into it.”

