Tucker Carlson and Jason Chaffetz Mock Pelosi Over Swimsuit Photo: ‘Tucker, What Are You Doing?!’

Tucker Carlson used the end of his show on Wednesday to mock Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a photo of her at a beach in Italy surfaced online.

“Nancy Pelosi was so upset at the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, that she fled America over this last Fourth of July weekend,” said the Fox News host as the photo of Pelosi in a bathing suit appeared onscreen. “And we’re going to go out tonight by singeing your retinas with a photograph of that event.”

Carlson bid viewers adieu, which was followed by a few seconds of dead air and a double box of Carlson and Hannity guest host Jason Chaffetz. Here’s how their exchange went:

CARLSON: Oh, Jason Chaffetz is in for Sean? Is that correct? I’m sorry. I’m hearing that. CHAFFETZ: Tucker, what are you doing?! You put up that–what’d you get? Every person in the country to turn off their televisions? CARLSON: [laughing] CHAFFETZ: You throw that up on the screen?! CARLSON: I didn’t mean it. CHAFFETZ: Someday, I’m gonna have a show before you and I’m gonna do that to you. We’ll see how you feel about that. CARLSON: Totally fair. Totally fair. Good luck tonight, Jason. CHAFFETZ: Yeah, thanks, Tucker. Appreciate it. I owe you one.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time Carlson mocked Pelosi’s appearance. In January, he punked viewers by claiming the late Michael Jackson had appeared on Face the Nation before cutting to a clip of Pelosi on the program.

