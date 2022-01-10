Tucker Carlson Mocks Nancy Pelosi’s Appearance, Calls Her Michael Jackson: ‘He’s Had a Lot of Work Done Since We Saw Him Last’

Tucker Carlson mocked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s physical appearance on Monday night by insisting she is actually the late Michael Jackson. Before introducing a clip of Pelosi on Face the Nation the day before, here’s how the Fox News host began the segment:

So yesterday was Sunday, and you may have found yourself on the couch idly flipping around the TV dial. And if you flipped far enough, you could’ve had the shock of your life. Michael Jackson was on Face the Nation. Now let’s be clear: this wasn’t a video of Michael Jackson performing his hit songs of the 1990s. This appeared to be a living version of the international pop star that news reports claimed died of a drug O.D. more than a dozen years ago. And yet despite those claims there he was, fully, undeniably Michael Jackson talking on television. How can that be? Honestly, we have no idea. We’re not theologians here. This is merely a news program. We can only show you what we saw. Here it is.

The host then rolled the clip of Pelosi, talking about the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, which Carlson has repeatedly downplayed.

“There’s nothing more important for us to do than protect our Constitution and our democracy,” the Speaker said. “What the Republicans are doing across the country is really a legislative continuation of what they did on Jan. 6, which is to undermine our democracy.”

“See?” Carlson said. “Michael Jackson. That was him. No ‘Billie Jean.’ Apparently he’s given up singing and is telling lies about politics. Same man. If you’ve ever seen Michael Jackson, you cannot forget the face – though admittedly, he’s had a lot of work done since we saw him last.”

Watch above via Fox News.

