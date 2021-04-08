Two Fox News prime time shows aired explicit photos from an alleged Hunter Biden sex tape on Thursday night.

Josh Boswell of the Daily Mail joined Tucker Carlson after writing about “what WASN’T in Hunter Biden’s book.” The segment included Carlson showing two explicit photos in question.

The first photo allegedly depicts Hunter Biden on his back with two naked women straddling him, with a giant stuffed Squirtle hauntingly smiling through it in the background.

The other photo aired allegedly shows a grinning Hunter Biden as he gripped a woman’s hair. Boswell described it as “quite disturbing stuff.”

They also showed a photo of what the Mail described as “meth mouth.”

Hunter — who recently published a memoir, Beautiful Things — has been open about his struggles with drug addiction and recovery.

Sean Hannity also showed the images on his prime time program, during a segment with Candace Owens.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]