Tucker Carlson Asks If AOC Is Making ‘An Invitation to a Booty Call’ In Video of Her Saying, ‘I’m Alone Today’

Tucker Carlson had a grand old time reviewing passages from an upcoming book authored by New York magazine writers about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday night. In one case, he reacted by asking if the congresswoman was offering “an invitation to a booty call.”

The Fox News host had his producer read passages from the book and also aired videos of the congresswoman that she had posted on social media. He highlighted a CNN segment featuring one such video, showing Ocasio-Cortez assembling IKEA furniture while drinking wine and eating popcorn.

“Obviously there are a lot of self-involved people in politics, all of them pretty much,” reacted Carlson. “But it takes a special kind of narcissist to imagine the world desperately wants to see you bolt together a particleboard coffee table. But New York magazine can’t get enough of it. Here’s their account of what you just saw.”

Carlson quoted the book as saying,

“She is wearing an old moto jacket and is sitting on the floor of her unfurnished apartment eating a bowl of popcorn and drinking a glass of wine. For dessert, she has a small pack of fruit snacks, sent to her in bulk by Roberts’s mother. She has no agenda, nothing in particular to get off her chest. It really is as if she were exhausted and wanting to talk. ‘I’m alone today,’ she says pointedly at the camera.”

The host called it “the least compelling film made since Andy Warhol died” and said it’s “creepy.” He added,

“‘I’m alone today,’ Ocasio-Cortez says pointedly at the camera.” Is it just us or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step away from, “What are you wearing?” By the way, it’s a little strange. It’s definitely oversharing. And yet according to the book, oversharing is the key to Sandy Cortez’s success.”

In another video shown during the segment, Ocasio-Cortez noted that she’s a woman of color. Carlson responded by denying this and saying she’s actually “a rich, entitled White lady.”

Watch above via Fox News.

