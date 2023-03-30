Tucker Carlson Calls Trump Indictment Worse ‘Than Anything We Saw on Jan. 6’

Tucker Carlson reacted to the indictment of Donald Trump on Thursday by calling the development a bigger assault on democracy than the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Earlier in the day it was reported the former president had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts. It is unclear what the counts are.

Republicans expressed outrage at the charges – regardless of what they might be – and had already framed District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump as a political hit job.

Carlson speculated the charges related to a mere “bookkeeping error” and asked Trump attorney Alina Habba on his show how this could be a felony.

“That’s right,” said Habba, a civil attorney in Florida who is not working on the Manhattan case at all. “This D.A. in particular is the king of woke, right?”

She said it’s “a really sad day in our country.”

Carlson agreed and even went so far as call it worse than the Capitol insurrection.

“If you believe in our system and you want it to continue, you have to raise your hand and say, ‘Stop, because this is too great an assault in our system’ – much greater than anything we saw on Jan. 6, that’s for certain,” he said.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results inside. Four people died during the riot. A police officer who responded and was sprayed with chemicals died the next day of a stroke. More than 100 officers were injured.

The mob overwhelmed the building because they falsely believe the election was stolen from Trump, who lied about the contest being rigged against him.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com