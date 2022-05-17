Tucker Carlson Claims He’s ‘Not Sure Exactly What’ Great Replacement Theory Is, Then Says ‘It’s Coming from the Left’

Tucker Carlson claimed not to know what great replacement theory is on Tuesday night despite having explicitly espoused the idea in previous shows.

The theory holds that elites are plotting to dilute the political power of White people in the United States, particularly via the immigration of non-Whites. This topic has been a subject of national discussion in the media since Saturday, when police say a White gunman murdered 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo. The suspected had cited the theory in a rambling and racist screed.

“You’ve heard a lot about the great replacement theory recently,” Carlson said. “It’s everywhere in the last two days and we’re still not sure exactly what it is. Here’s what we do know for a fact. There is a strong political component to the Democratic Party’s immigration policy. We’re not guessing this. We know this. And we know it because they have said so.”

The Fox News host played a montage of Democrats, including Stacey Abrams saying that the country’s changing demographics will benefit the party.

“The blue wave is African-Americans,” said Abrams. “It’s White, it’s Latino, it’s Asian-Pacific Islander… It is made up of those who have been told that they are not worthy of being here. It is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented.”

The montage also featured a clip of then-Vice President in 2015 stating, “Folks like me, who are caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 will be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America, from then and on will be White, European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

Carlson reacted by laughing.

“So you can play clips of them saying it and you’re the deranged conspiracy nut!” he exclaimed. He noted that the assumption that demographic changes will help Democrats may be wrong because Republicans received a larger share of the Latino vote in the 2020 election.

Carlson read a tweet from Joe Scarborough soon after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. “Demographics is destiny,” he said.

“The fact that you’re saying “Demographics is destiny’ tells you the great replacement theory is coming from the left,” Carlson stated. “They don’t think it is a theory, they think it is real.”

The host noted that Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sent Fox News a letter earlier in the day blaming Tucker Carlson Tonight for the Buffalo shooting.

“According to Chuck Schumer, this show spreads quote, ‘dangerous rhetoric and needs to be pulled off the air immediately in the name of public safety.’ Now, again, Chuck Schumer is a federal official. He is the leading Democrat in United States Senate. And he is calling for media censorship. Now, there was a time like, maybe 18 months ago and that would be considered a direct violation of the First Amendment.”

Carlson said he invited Schumer on the show but he declined because he’s a “coward.”

Watch above via Fox News.

