Tucker Carlson Dismisses House Republicans’ ‘Commitment to America’: ‘Nobody Really Cares’ Because ‘There’s Nothing Real In It’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dismissed House Republicans’ ‘Commitment to America,” which they promise to enact if they retake the lower chamber in the midterm elections.

Carlson praised Giorgia Meloni, a right-winger who is set to become Italy’s next prime minister and the first woman to hold the position. He said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won because it effectively communicated policies that resonate with voters.

He aired a clip of Meloni speaking at CPAC this year.

“Everything we stand for is under attack,” she told the crowd. “Our individual freedom is under attack. Our rights are under attack. The sovereignty of our nation is under attack.”

Meloni added, “People understand that in this age, the only way of being rebels is to preserve what we are… Knowing what we stand for is what we need to face this challenge.”

The Fox News host agreed.

“It’s true here,” Carlson said. “American families are facing the very same onslaught from the very same poisonous ideologies. The difference is that in this country it’s rarely acknowledged except on the fringes.”

He then pointed to how Republicans are speaking to the electorate ahead of November.

“Contrast that to what’s happening in the United States,” Carlson said, adding:

House Republicans just spelled out what they’re running on. It’s a document called the ‘Commitment to America.’ It’s fine. Probably not much in it that you disagree with. Have you heard of it? No, you probably haven’t! You probably haven’t read it. Nobody really cares. Because there’s nothing real in it. There’s not a single word in that document about the attacks on the American family that you see every day. That’s at the center of most people’s concerns. How are my kids? Will they have a life that resembles mine? That was called the American Dream. Does it still exist?

He concluded by saying, “When politicians are actually brave enough to tell the truth about what’s actually happening, they tend to be rewarded for it.”

