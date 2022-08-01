Tucker Carlson Dismisses Killing of Al Qaeda Leader, Claims Biden Trying to Destroy U.S. With China Invasion of Taiwan

Fox News’s top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, dismissed the news on Monday that the U.S. had killed the leader of Al Qaeda and instead argued that President Joe Biden intentionally provoked Russia to invade Ukraine and is now trying to provoke China to invade Taiwan as a means to “weaken and destroy the United States.”

“If you’re Joe Biden, if you think about it, it takes a lot of brass to brag about Afghanistan,” began Carlson. He went on to call Biden’s withdrawal from the country the “single most humiliating moment in American foreign policy since the fall of Saigon in April of 1975.”

“There are a lot of ways to pull out of Afghanistan. Biden chose a path that seemed designed to inflict maximum damage to the interests of the United States. He did that, kind of no debating it,” Carlson continued, adding:

Tonight, Biden gave a speech boasting that he’s killed an Al Qaeda figure in Afghanistan. Great. Feel safer? Of course you don’t. Nobody does. And the reason nobody feels safer is Biden’s response to the disaster in Afghanistan.

Carlson ignored that Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri was one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed scores of Americans.

“Rather than pause and learn from it. Maybe fire the people responsible for it. Not simply the self-destructive withdrawal from Afghanistan, but also the pointless 20-year war there, rather than do any of that like a normal person would do, Biden immediately set off in another direction, provoking yet another conflict, this one in Eastern Europe,” Carlson then argued.

“And he provoked it. They lie about it. But it’s true,” said Carlson, claiming Biden was the catalyst behind Vladimir Putin’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, which has killed some 50,000 people and displaced 17 million.

“The facts are out there and it’s very obvious. So just days after the Russian government announced yet again that if Ukraine joined NATO, they didn’t even want Ukraine to join. But if Ukraine were to join NATO, then the Russian army would invade Ukraine,” Carlson continued, glossing over the multiple speeches Putin made ahead of the invasion declaring his intention to return Ukraine to the Russian sphere and arguing Russia has historic claims to the country.

“So days after they said this for like the 50th time in a row, Kamala Harris arrived at the Munich Security Conference and publicly, reading from a script, called for Ukraine to join NATO. She read the words they were written by someone at the State Department, so they knew exactly what they were doing when they did it,” Carlson claimed.

“They wanted a war with Russia, and now we have one. We’re not winning that war. By the way, the main American casualty so far has been our economy, which is dying,” he concluded.

Later in the show, Carlson spun a similar yarn, declaring that Biden is trying to provoke another war to try and “destroy” the U.S.

“Biden has been more pro-China than any president, and yet he seems to want a war with China. Now, this does not make any sense at all. In fact, it only makes sense if the Biden White House is intentionally trying to weaken and destroy the United States,” he continued.

“There’s no other logical explanation for what we’re seeing now. And in fact, the template is very familiar. What’s happening in China looks very much like what happened in Ukraine earlier this year,” he added, before slamming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R-CA) for her possible upcoming trip.

“The administration sends the least capable possible emissary to a flashpoint in a faraway part of the world in order to provoke a violent response,” he argued.

“This is lunacy. Nancy Pelosi, clearly you just saw the tape, has no understanding of what she is doing or what might happen if she does it. No one wants to say it out loud. But the truth is she can’t know because like Kamala Harris, she’s never even been in a bar fight. She has no understanding of violence or its consequences,” Carlson concluded.

