Tucker Carlson Doubles Down After Being Called Out on Replacement Theory, Says There Are ‘Non-White People Cheering the Extinction of White People’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson doubled down on Friday after being called out for pushing “replacement theory” earlier this week.

On Fox & Friends, Carlson said the Biden administration is “bringing felons, violent criminals into our country on purpose” because they want “to change the demographics of the country.”

The last time he made similar comments, back in April, the Anti-Defamation League said Carlson should go for giving “an impassioned defense of the white supremacist ‘great replacement theory,’ the hateful notion that the white race is in danger of being ‘replaced’ by a rising tide of non-whites.”

Carlson dismissed the criticism and Lachlan Murdoch ultimately defended him, telling the ADL, “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory. As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: ‘White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.'”

Carlson continued on Friday night, insisting he’s “pointing out the obvious” by saying “Democrats are intentionally accelerating demographic change in this country for political advantage.”

He mockingly remarked, “They said we were espousing something called the great replacement theory, a well-known racist fantasy. Right. In other words, ‘shut up.'”

Carlson went on to bring up the brand-new census data, telling viewers the number of people “who describe themselves as white has dropped for the first time in our history.”

“As leading Democrats put it again and again, ‘Who cares? Fewer white people in America is a great thing and we should celebrate,'” he remarked, before showing clips of Bakari Sellers and Ana Navarro talking about the census data.

In the segment — which brought up those comments Carlson made in April — Navarro said she was at the White House recently and told Don Lemon, “Guess who’s got Stephen Miller’s old office. Her name is Susan Rice. And she’s one of us. And guess who is in Ivanka Trump’s old office? Julie Rodriguez, she is César Chavez’s granddaughter.”

Carlson reacted to that by saying they’re “cheering the extinction of white people.”

Did you hear that? ‘Her name is Susan Rice, she’s one of us.’ Meaning she’s a Democrat? No. It means she’s not white. ‘Us’ is the non-white people cheering the extinction of white people.

He also brought up a tweet from Washington Post columnist saying of the data, “a more diverse, more inclusive society. this is fabulous news. now we need to prevent minority White rule.”

a more diverse, more inclusive society. this is fabulous news. now we need to prevent minority White rule. https://t.co/or1MIJHxdx — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2021

He accused Rubin of making comments reminiscent of South Africa, and said that because many white people died in the opioid epidemic, “A columnist from the Washington Post is cheering that. Their deaths are fabulous, she says.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

