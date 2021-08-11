Tucker Carlson appeared on Fox & Friends in order to — once again — push the racially-charged conspiracy that Democrats are trying to seize power by using immigration to transform America at a fundamental level.

Carlson joined the morning program to talk about emails he obtained which purportedly suggest the Biden administration is ordering law enforcement to not enforce deportation laws for criminal aliens. Asked to explain this, Carlson cut right to the chase — declaring “this is an intentional act.”

“This is the administration bringing felons, violent criminals into our country on purpose. Why would you do something like that? Only to destroy it,” he said. “There’s no other explanation for this. It’s not an act of compassion, it’s an act of hostility against the United States, in order to change it forever.”

Carlson quickly got even more explicit, simultaneously snarking at those who he predicted will criticize him:

The strategy is to change the demographics of the country. When you say that, they have a heart attack and call you names, but they say it out loud. I mean, they say it on the floor of the Senate, Dick Durbin did two weeks ago. This country is changing in a way that benefits the Democratic party. More Democratic voters. There’s no other upside in this policy…The only beneficiaries are the people who run the Democratic Party and this is an effort to change the country, and we should be honest about it, and not be bullied into silence as they take our country away and import violent criminals.

Carlson’s remarks drew no pushback — as he kept on claiming Democrats want immigration for the same reason why some believe in restoring voting rights to felons: “They believe these are their voters.”

“The Democrats need to import new people,” Carlson concluded. “It doesn’t matter what racial or ethnic group they’re from. They are from other countries, Democrats are bringing them here purely to vote for them. Purely.”

Carlson’s remarks echo every major tenet behind the replacement theory, a white supremacist ideology that claims non-White people are trying to replace America’s White population through migration and asymmetric birthrates. Carlson has amplified this concept multiple times, and critics have frequently pointed to such commentary to accuse Carlson of fomenting racism and extremism.

Watch above, via Fox News.

