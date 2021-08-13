Rachel Maddow Places in Top Five Most-Watched Cable News Shows Thursday

The Rachel Maddow Show placed in the top five-most watched cable news programs on Thursday.

Rachel Maddow’s Thursday night show aired hours after a report from The Daily Beast said that the MSNBC host is “seriously considering” leaving the network, setting off a whirlwind of media speculation.

She scored 2.49 million viewers total and 347,000 in the 25-54 demographic — the most watched MSNBC show overall.

The second hour of Anderson Cooper 360 came in a distant third place at 9 pm, with 893,000 total viewers and 222,000 in the demo. Hannity, however, dominated in the time slot, with 2.64 million total viewers and 432,000 in the demo.

The most-watched cable news show on Thursday was Tucker Carlson Tonight with 2.91 million viewers and 480,000 in the demo. Hannity came in second, and The Five was third with 2.52 million viewers and 361,000 in the demo.

Fox won overall on Thursday with 1.51 million viewers and 259,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.06 million viewers, followed by CNN with 675,000. CNN took second in the demo with 151,000, and MSNBC was in third with 138,000.

In primetime, Fox scored with 2.62 million viewers and 437,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second with 1.72 million viewers and 230,000 in the demo, while CNN was third with 857,000 total and 205,000 in the demo.

Fox & Friends easily beat Morning Joe and New Day, getting 1.13 million total viewers (195,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 883,000 (109,000) and CNN’s 466,000 (80,000).

