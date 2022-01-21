The current ratings king of cable news is going after the self-proclaimed king of all media in a big way.

On Thursday night’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News host Tucker Carlson absolutely buried SiriusXM host Howard Stern over what he deems a far too cautious attitude towards Covid-19.

“Maybe it was the coronavirus that broke him,” Carlson mused. “Maybe it was hormonal changes with middle age. He’s now a coward. And his broadcast is about cowardice, amplifying his fears about CORONA over the air and, more precisely, attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person.”

Carlson then played comments from Stern last September in which the SiriusXM host bashed anti-vaxxers.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern said. “Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live.”

“This is a guy who’s had every vax available and still hides in his basement because the vaccine works so well that he can’t go out,” Carlson said. “Right.”

Although cases among the vaccinated have dramatically increased during the Omicron wave, the vaccines remain highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death — with recent data from New York City showing that vaccinated people are approximately 20 times more likely than unvaccinated people to avoid hospitalization and death.

Carlson added, of Stern, “The guy was always a narcissist, obviously. The show was about himself. But again, he had a spirit. He had bravery. But he’s declined in this kind of quivering mass of neuroses and hatred.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com