Tucker Carlson Gives Bizarre Warning About Vaccine Mandates: ‘If You Can Do That, Why Can’t You Sterilize Me?’

During an appearance on the Ingraham Angle to promote his new book The Long Slide, Tucker Carlson continued to fearmonger about vaccine mandates by suggesting the government could sterilize or lobotomize you next.

Host Laura Ingraham, who like Carlson has aired segments calling Covid-19 vaccines into question, rued the alleged “erosion of our basic freedoms” in the United States. She then turned to France, where the government has implemented a vaccine mandate for citizens as a precondition for participating in various everyday activities.

“In France police are now going table to table to these outdoor restaurants checking for people’s health passes,” Ingraham told Carlson. “I think you and I were mocked last year for saying that this was what the left ultimately wanted to happen, have happen here. Do you agree that that’s ultimately what they would prefer to happen here?”

Naturally, Carlson replied in the affirmative, and gave an answer that referenced the testosterone of Frenchmen:

Well, I mean, of course. But you wonder, why would it stop with Covid? Why not HIV patients or people with hepatitis or any transmissible disease? I mean, there’s a principle here, which is that your health status has to remain private. The government does not have a right to force you to take medicine you don’t want or need, and that you have a right to keep private your own health condition. And when we give that up, I mean, you’re sort of looking at a brand-new country, and the French are fighting back against it as you know. I don’t think their testosterone levels have been lowered to quite the levels of ours by bad food or whatever, but they are definitely — huge numbers of people are pushing back against this in the form of protest nationwide in France. You’re not seeing that here. You wonder how far they can go before people say, “I’m not against vaccines, I obviously want to get Covid under control, but you can’t force me to take a medicine I don’t want. If you can do that, why can’t you sterilize me or lobotom — what can’t you do to me if you own my body?” That’s a totally fair question. Why is no one asking it?

“Liberals used to believe in that,” Ingraham responded.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com