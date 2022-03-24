Tucker Carlson bashed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her response to Senator Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) request to define a “woman.” At the same time though, the Fox News host seemed to take a negative opinion of the question itself.

Carlson opened his Wednesday night show by saying Blackburn’s question to Jackson at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing “should have been the easiest question ever posed.” He said the question should’ve been “effortless” for Jackson to answer before showing a sex-ed graphic to explain how the female reproductive system works.

Women are built differently because their bodies are designed to do different things. Nature is real. Women menstruate. Women give birth and then breastfeed. Men do not do these things because they can’t. Not a single man in all human history has ever had his period or delivered a baby

Carlson proceeded to role play as Jackson as he went on to say “I know this, Senator, because I’m a woman myself. In fact, that’s why I’m here. Joe Biden nominated me to the Supreme Court because I am female, and he has said so himself many times. The president knows exactly what a woman is. If he didn’t know, he wouldn’t have picked me, obviously. So please, Senator Blackburn, do not waste my time. With all due respect, that is an incredibly stupid question.”

“Imagine if she said that,” Carlson said as he reverted back to his own voice. “What an answer that would have been. Do you know a single person who wouldn’t have cheered? We would have. Honesty is a wonderful thing to watch no matter where it comes from. But that is not what Ketanji Jackson said.”

From there, Carlson rolled footage of Jackson saying she couldn’t define a woman because “I’m not a biologist.” The answer has drawn significant outrage from conservatives, and Carlson mockingly commented “only a biologist can tell you what a woman is.”

“Pause for a second and marinate in the awe-inspiring stupidity of her answer,” he said. “Last night, we said we wanted to see Ketanji Jackson’s LSAT scores, but that’s no longer necessary. We can say with certainty she is clearly a sub-genius and probably shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court.”

