In his opening monologue on Friday night, Tucker Carlson went off on Dr. Anthony Fauci during a long rant about Covid-19 restrictions taken by the United States, of which Donald Trump is currently president.

Carlson began his show on Friday covering the serious and sometimes dire situation faced by Americans, as businesses and the economy attempt to recover from the public health measures taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic and ensure our healthcare system is not overwhelmed. Shutdowns, layoffs, increased expenses, and the hardships of children stuck isolated at home, unable to socialize, are among the many consequences.

“According to data collected last month, 12% of the American households in the richest country in the world are now routinely short on food. More than 20% of all renters in America are behind on payments,” the Fox host noted. “Keep in mind, these data were collected before federal unemployment benefits expired.”

An interesting point, considering how many Republicans vehemently oppose extending those benefits.

“People are abandoning their pets, prescriptions are going unfilled, we could go on. Big parts of this country are becoming poor, but you don’t hear about it much, because to the media and our leaders in Washington, it’s not a big deal. They can’t imagine worrying about money,” he said, before turning the guns on Dr. Fauci.

“Here’s Tony Fauci, the most political man in the most political city in America, telling you that going broke isn’t really a big deal,” he said, showing a clip of Fauci arguing for enduring the short-term hardships to stop the virus’ spread.

“I know it’s difficult, but we’re having a lot of suffering, a lot of death. This is inconvenient from an economic and a personal standpoint, but we just have to do it,” Fauci said in the video.

“It’s inconvenient, says Dr. Fauci?” said Carlson. “Remember when you respected that guy? Remember when he seemed like a legitimate public health expert? We do, he was on this show, we treated him like a physician.”

“Now it’s clear Fauci is just another oily politician on an ego trip, just like the rest of them,” Carlson said. “In case you haven’t been to a supermarket recently, Fauci is featured on the cover of InStyle magazine, photographed by the pool.”

“Man of science,” said Carlson in a mocking voice. “What a buffoon.”

The rant wasn’t over with that insult, though. He continued, saying that Fauci is “enjoying the hell” out of the pandemic. “He’s loving it.”

From there, Carlson moved on to Jeff Zucker and CNN, showing clips of Chris Cuomo, and then went on to talk about NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue with a group not observing social distancing. He compared that to the news reported by the New York Post this week that there won’t be the twin beams of light that normally pierce the sky in New York in memory of those lost on 9/11, due to Covid-19 concerns.

Finally, he went on to bring up Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who along with running mate Kamala Harris advocated a national mask mandate this week.

Carlson tied it all together by saying that all the aforementioned parties don’t want things open because then they might go to church or learn things or walk outside.

“If things like that continue, happiness might return to America,” he said continuing in the mock imitation of what he suggests Democrats believe. “We can’t have that, not until learn how to vote correctly.”

Earlier this week he was more explicit about the motives he’s ascribing.

“Why are they doing this? It’s becoming clearer, the middle class voted for Donald Trump,” Carlson said on Thursday. “Our leaders have decided to punish the middle class for doing that. Never in our history have our elites been this reckless and this angry.”

