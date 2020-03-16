Fox News’ Tucker Carlson talked tonight about alleviating the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus, slamming the idea of a “guaranteed basic income” after Senator Mitt Romney backed that idea today.

Most people heard about this idea when Andrew Yang was running for president with his big idea of a universal basic income (UBI) of $1000 a month for every American. Considering how harmful the economic impact of the coronavirus is across the country, many others like Romney are embracing the idea.

The Utah senator said in a statement today, “Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.”

“That’s likely a well-meaning idea, a lot of smart people are behind it,” Carlson said tonight, “but it’s also decadent and foolish. Name a place that’ become happier and more prosperous under a scheme like that. Indian reservations? The inner city? Rural areas where half the male population gets monthly disability checks? Or for that matter if we are being honest, how many happily idle inherited money people do you know? Rich people? None, they’re all drunk. Of course they are. People need to work, they want to work.”

Instead, Carlson touted a program in Germany that — while possibly more costly to U.S. taxpayers, “it keeps people in their jobs.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

