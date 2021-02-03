Tucker Carlson opened his show Wednesday night talking about the response from Democrats and the media to the Capitol riots, including the video Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted this week.

The New York congresswoman shared an emotional firsthand account of the Capitol riots, saying she hid with colleague Katie Porter and was scared she was going to die.

Carlson said recent coverage of the riots is trying to rewrite history before bringing up Ocasio-Cortez’s video.

“Sandy Cortez is a master of this medium, of course. Watch her description of the events of January 6, broadcast to kids across the country on Instagram,” he said.

He played video of Ocasio-Cortez saying, “I jump into my bathroom. And I close the door. I just keep hearing ‘bang, bang, bang!’… I open the door. When all of a sudden I hear that whoever was trying to get inside got in my office. And I just hear ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ And this was the moment where I thought everything was over.” She said in her video the individual was a Capitol Police officer but in those first moments it freaked her out.

After showing the video, Carlson added:

“We’ve played clips like that for you before and we’ve always made fun of them. There she is again. Defender of the common man, yammering on about the only subject she really cares about — herself. Wallowing around in Lake Me like it’s interesting to anybody but her. Narcissism on parade. The perfect symbol of a culture dying from self-involvement. We’ve said that before and we’ve laughed as we did. But actually it’s not funny. People will believe this crap. Some already do.”

He knocked Ocasio-Cortez’ account of what happened that day as he said, “Anyone who was physically present at the Capitol that day knows it’s ridiculous. There were no rioters in Sandy Cortez’s hallway.”

Carlson even said that “Trump voters weren’t trying to kill her” and that “a lot of the rioters were angrier at Mitch McConnell than they were at any Democrat.”

“It’s not a defense of anyone’s behavior, much less a defense of rioting, which unlike the others channels we do not support and will never support,” Carlson added.

The House voted last month to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the violent riots at the Capitol, and the trial is set to begin next week.

