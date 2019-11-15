Tucker Carlson once again dismissed the impeachment hearings as a waste of time, mocking former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch over the concerns she expressed about what she witnessed and heard.

Carlson said after Yovanovitch testified she had no knowledge of criminal activity on the part of the president, “it should have been the last thing that she said today, everything after that was a waste of our time.”

“And yet, Marie Yovanovitch kept going and going and going,” he continued. “By the end, the hearing sounded like a therapy session or an extended meeting with the HR department… Donald Trump’s real offense turned out to be wounding the beautiful soul of a highly sensitive former American ambassador.”

Yovanovitch reacted to, among other things, the president’s tweets swiping at her today. She also testified about her reaction to what Trump said about her in his call with the president of Ukraine.

“This is the person we hired to represent our country’s interests before a foreign government in one of the roughest regions in the world,” Carlson mockingly said. “‘Shocked, appalled.’ Pretty embarrassing. In fact, it’s kind of scary. Who’s doing the screening over there at the State Department? How many other neurotics currently hold ambassador rank?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

