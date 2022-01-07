Tucker Carlson Not Sure How to Respond to Doctor’s Question About Viagra and Covid Tests

During Friday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, things got a little awkward in a segment about potential uses of Viagra for mitigating the effects of Covid-19 on patients.

Tucker Carlson and Dr. Marc Siegel discussed a report out of the United Kingdom about a woman on a ventilator and in a coma, but she allegedly awoke after being administered Viagra. The woman credited the drug – perhaps questionably – with saving her life.

Siegel recounted the story and said she was given “a massive dose of Viagra.” He cited studies that could possibly speak to the effects of Viagra on Covid patients. The doctor mentioned that Roman – a telemedicine company that prescribes Viagra – is now making home tests for Covid-19 available to its customers.

“You can’t get them anywhere, but you can get them via telemedicine company,” he explained.

“I have one question,” Siegel added. “And I will call Roman to find out. Tucker, which do you take first? The Viagra or do you do the home test? I don’t know.”

Carlson appeared puzzled by the query, and answered.

“Well as you said, if you take – I’m quoting you – ‘a massive dose of Viagra,’ you wake up, so I think it’s pretty obvious,” he answered.

Siegel replied, “I’m getting ready to try it out.”

“Report back,” responded the host.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com