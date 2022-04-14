Tucker Carlson Praises Amazon Union Organizer Who Says AOC Abandoned Him: ‘I Certainly Am Rooting For You’

Tucker Carlson congratulated a man who successfully organized workers into a union at an Amazon warehouse in New York.

Christian Smalls was fired from the Amazon warehouse in Staten Island in 2020, but his attempts to unionize the facility did not end there. In February, he was actually arrested after being asked to leave the facility.

Two years into his fight against the company, New York employees voted 1,518 to 1,154 on April 1 to join the Amazon Labor Union he helped found.

Smalls said he succeeded, no thanks to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who he and other union organizers said abandoned them during the fight.

After Ocasio-Cortez praised his efforts online two weeks ago, Smalls said of her, “She [doesn’t] deserve this moment.”

Carlson, admittedly not a supporter of labor unions, welcomed Smalls on Thursday to discuss the congresswoman and his fight against Amazon.

“Were you surprised that Sandy Cortez — Alexander Ocasio-Cortez — who has said repeatedly that she’s on the side of the worker against the corporation, wasn’t standing with you at the barricades?” Carlson asked.

Smalls said Ocasio-Cortez was not alone in abandoning the cause. He said she and other House members supported him initially, but were soon nowhere to be found.

“We know that whether they showed up or not, they didn’t make or break our election,” he said.

“I’ve never been particularly pro-union, but it does seem like Amazon needs some counterbalance,” Carlson said. “If this huge company, the workers have no power, and maybe we could, I don’t know, share a little power with the people who work there. That’s my view, anyway.”

Smalls explained that Amazon is still disputing the attempt by employees to unionize, but he would continue fighting.

Carlson noted that Amazon’s resistance to labor unions is peculiar, being that the company is among the most progressive in the country.

Smalls agreed, and said he is attempting to spark a nationwide movement for the company’s workers. Oddly enough, Carlson wished the union official well in his efforts.

“I certainly am rooting for you,” Carlson said. “Maybe if they throw some more woke slogans at you, you’ll forget you can’t feed your family.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

