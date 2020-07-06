Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Monday night commending President Donald Trump for his Mount Rushmore speech this past weekend, calling it “probably the single best speech Donald Trump has ever given.”

“It was a road map for his reelection message, but more than that, it was a road map for the country self. Equality, decency, pride in our nation. Those were the themes,” Carlson said, before going after the media “hate” that followed.

“America deserves to be in flames. That is their view. And this weekend, they essentially said it out loud.”

He went after the Washington Post in particular for a piece headlined “Trump’s push to amplify racism unnerves Republicans who have long enabled him.”

Carlson contrasted Trump’s Independence Day message with that of Joe Biden, who he slammed for talking about systemic racism in America. Carlson even went so far as to say Biden’s message was “a full-throated attack on the United States.”

And after bringing up Senator Tammy Duckworth’s comment about “having a national dialogue” when asked if statues of George Washington should come down, Carlson said that Democratic leaders “hate America”:

“It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that. And yet paradoxically at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything. And that leads to the most basic of all questions, can you really lead a country that you hate? Ask yourself what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children? What kind of officer would you make if you didn’t care about your troops? It would be awful. The results would be ugly. It would not work. Loving the people you lead, caring deeply about them is the basic prerequisite of leadership. The leaders of today’s Democratic party do not. They despise this country. They have said so. They continue to. That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]