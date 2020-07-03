President Donald Trump attacked “cancel culture” and “far left fascism” in a highly politicized, campaign-like speech at the ostensibly non-partisan Independence Day event at Mt. Rushmore on Friday, blasting what he said was the left’s “merciless campaign to wipe out our history.”

In a speech where the fiery rhetoric seemed ripped from one of his politically rallies, Trump revisited the revolutionary origins of the country, but then quickly pivoted to attacking his political opposition, which he characterized was a new, existential threat to America,

“Our Founders boldly declared we are all endowed with the same divine rights given us by our creator in heaven. And that which god has given us, we will allow no one ever to take away ever,” Trump said, before firing off salvos at the left-wing demonstrators around the country. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders to face the most sacred memorial and unleashed a wave of violent crime in our cities. Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing. They think the American people are weak and soft submissive. But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country and all of its values, history, a culture to be taken from them.”

Trump then accused a growing “cancel culture” of engaging in the “very definition of totalitarianism.”

“This attack on our liberty, our magnificent liberty must be stopped, and it will be stopped very quickly, Trump said to cheers. “We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, and this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life. In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far left fascism that demands absolute allegiance if you do not speak its language and perform its rituals, recite and follow its commandments. Then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished.”

The president then warned that this movement represented an existential threat to the country: saying “This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution.”

Later on, Trump again singled out the left-wing for fierce criticism, accusing of being anti-American.

“No movement that seeks to dismantle these treasured American legacies can possibly have a love of America at its heart,” he claimed, before picking up on his comments earlier in the week touting his defense of Confederate statues from Black Lives Matter protesters as protecting the “heritage” of the country. “No person remains quiet at the destruction of this resplendent heritage can possibly lead us to a better future, the radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice. But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society. It would transform justice into an instrument of division and vengeance. And it would turn our free and inclusive society into a place of repression, domination, and exclusion. They want to silence us. But we will not be silenced.”

