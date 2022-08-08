Tucker Carlson Reportedly Petrified His ‘Daily’ Texts With Alex Jones Will Be Made Public: Leak Could Be ‘Highly Embarrassing’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson texts with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on a regular basis, according to The Daily Beast Newsletter, Confider.

Last week, a Texas jury ruled Jones must pay $45.2 million to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones had claimed the shooting never occurred and that the families involved were crisis actors.

The attorney for the parents made a stunning revelation during the trial. As Jones testified on the stand, lawyer Mark Bankston informed the defendant his attorneys accidentally sent him two years of Jones’ text messages.

“Did you know 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Bankston said.

Moreover, CNN reported on Monday that the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection has obtained those text messages.

The Daily Beast’s Confider reported on Monday evening that Carlson is “shitting himself” over the prospect of his texts with Jones leaking, according to “a source close to the Fox News star.”

“Carlson and the raving Infowars ranter trade text messages on a daily basis, according to two people familiar with their relationship,” Confider noted. “If made public, these sources said, the text messages would be ‘highly embarrassing’ for Carlson.”

Confider added, “Carlson and Jones have been friends for years, with Carlson having made multiple appearances on Infowars.” Carlson even wrote a blurb on the back cover of Jones’ book, The Great Reset.

“Maybe Alex Jones is onto something,” Carlson wrote. “Read this book and decide for yourself who’s crazy.”

Confider said that neither Carlson nor Jones responded when asked for comment after multiple attempts.

