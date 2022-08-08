JUST IN: January 6 Committee Reportedly Obtains Alex Jones’ Text Messages Leaked to Sandy Hook Lawyers

The January 6 investigative committee received two years worth of Alex Jones’ text messages after the conspiracy theorist’s legal team accidentally handed them over to the Sandy Hook parents who sued him for defamation.

The House committee has been interested in obtaining Jones’ texts ever since Mark Bankston, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, informed the InfoWars conspiracy chief on the stand that his own lawyers leaked his communications records. Jones was forced to pay over $49 million in damages to the Sandy Hook parents he defamed. And CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported on Monday that Bankston handed the texts over to the committee.

“On Friday [Judge Maya Guerra Gamble] said she was not going to stand in the way between Congress and the text messages,” Darcy explained to Ana Cabrera. “Now we’re learning that they have been turned over by the Sandy Hook plaintiff team to the January 6th Committee.”

Darcy noted the January 6 Committee’s interest in Jones centers on how he prominently pushed the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Jones was also at the U.S. Capitol the day Trump’s supporters violently laid siege to the building.

“They actually did talk to him,” Darcy noted, “but he said on his show that he claimed the Fifth more than 100 times. Now they’re going to see those text messages, and I think a lot more will be illuminated to them because obviously Jones was not cooperating very much with the committee.”

Watch above, via CNN.

