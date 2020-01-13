Tucker Carlson has gotten a fair amount of attention recently for his opposition to war with Iran and criticism of a few Trump administration officials in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni wrote a piece titled “Tucker Carlson Is Not Your New Best Friend.”

Bruni wrote that while Carlson’s commentary is notable and “may well matter” given how the president consumes cable news coverage, it doesn’t make his rhetoric any less “ugly”:

If these profiteering elites would just let Trump be Trump and train his wrath on Mexicans instead of Iranians, a great presidency would get its groove back… Carlson remains true to Carlson: selective with facts, slanted with truths and — this is the most important part — committed to his vision of America as a land imperiled by nefarious Democrats and the dark-skinned invaders they would open the gates to if not for sentries like him and Trump… Carlson is defined not by a bold willingness to check Trump’s excesses or ugliest impulses but by his indulgence — no, his fervent encouragement — of those impulses as they pertain to racism and immigration.

Carlson, without mentioning Bruni directly, responded to the Times and said the paper has become “captive to its own neuroses, obsessions, and increasingly lunatic political theories.”

“If you’re not for killing Persians, says the New York Times, you’re a bigot. That’s their position,” he said.

Carlson framed Bruni’s commentary as “Another crazed right winger polluting interest of his own country above more pointless wars in the Middle East. What a racist! Decent people should cheer the bombing of Tehran.”

You can watch above, via Fox News. You can read the column here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]