Fox News host Tucker Carlson harshly criticized President Donald Trump for escalating tensions with Iran with the killing of a top military leader, saying the U.S. is “lumbering” into war.

Carlson commented on the news of Qasem Soleimani’s death as it was still breaking during Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday evening. Carlson said the killing was undertaken unilaterally without debate and had been long desired by people seeking war with Iran like John Bolton.

“There’s been virtually no debate or even discussion about this, but America appears to be lumbering towards a new Middle East war. We have to say, it’s one that officials in Washington wanted for decades,” Carlson said. “Disgraced National Security Adviser John Bolton has made it his life’s mission to start a war with Iran and Bolton might be getting his wish.”

“Should you be happy about that?” Carlson asked his audience. “Well, the last time we took John Bolton’s advice in the region: Iran became far more powerful than it was before.”

Carlson went on to claim the people urging war with Iran are ignoring the “invasion of America from the south.”

“The ones telling you the Persian menace is the greatest threat we face, are the very same ones demanding that you ignore the invasion of America now in progress from the South, the millions – tens of millions of foreign nationals living among us illegally.”

“They are liars and they don’t care about you, they don’t care about your kids,” Carlson said. “And you should keep all of that in mind.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

