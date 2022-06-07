Tucker Carlson Revels in the WaPo Drama: ‘The Post Caved’

Tucker Carlson absolutely reveled in the drama in the Washington Post newsroom that has been ongoing since Friday.

On Tuesday, the Fox News host addressed the controversy, which began with the retweet of a sexist joke by reporter Dave Weigel. He apologized on Friday and was suspended for a month without pay on Monday.

However, that hasn’t prevented reporter Felicia Sonmez – who initially took issue with the retweet in a Post Slack channel and then on Twitter – from continuing to take digs at her company. Reporter Jose Del Real defended Weigel on Twitter while condemning the joke.

After Weigel was suspended, Sonmez tweeted on Monday night and suggested Del Real face disciplinary action as well.

Executive Editor fired off a memo on Tuesday basically telling reporters to knock it off in general terms.

On Tuesday, Carlson turned his attention to the employees involved and had himself a grand old time.

“They’re upset because one of the paper’s reporters – a thoroughly beta a character – called Dave Weigel retweeted a joke,” said the Fox News host, who repeated the joke from a YouTuber named Cam Harless, which was, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

“Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha” Carlson exhorted in a low-key chuckle.

“Well, another reporter at the Post, Felicia Sonmez, flipped out and publicly demanded that Dave Weigel should be punished for liking the joke!” Carlson exclaimed. “And of course, the Post caved.”

He added, “And they suspended poor Dave Weigel!” Carlson suggested the reporter should have resigned in protest.

“What’s amazing is that Dave Weigel previously defended the same reporter who got all mad when she was in trouble for a tweet about Kobe Bryant,” said the host. “Ugh! What a story!”

Carlson then welcomed Harless onto the show and asked if he had any idea his tweet would set off the chain reaction it did.

“I didn’t know that,” said Harless. “But if I’d known, I probably would’ve done it earlier I think.”

Watch above via Fox News.

