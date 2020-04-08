Fox News host Tucker Carlson argued the “short term crisis” of the coronavirus pandemic here in the United States “may have passed” — which should prompt the nation to begin considering how to get people back to work in the country.

“We ought to celebrate all of this,” Carlson said regarding some states reporting a plateau in hospitalizations. “Fewer hospitalizations are a godsend for this country, and as awful as this epidemic has been and will be at least so far, it hasn’t been the disaster that we feared. Our health care system hasn’t collapsed, that was the key concern, except in a handful of places, really it hasn’t come very close.”

Carlson’s comments come as the death toll surges in the United States. 1,850 died of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest single-day death toll recorded by any country.

“Patients are not dying alone in the hallways of emergency rooms with physicians to overwhelm to treat them,” Carlson continued, referencing dire scenarios in countries like Italy. “That was the concern. It happens in other countries, it’s not happening here. Thank God for that.”

“All of this means that the short-term crisis, the ones that we worried about so fervently, in which pressure on hospitals grew so exponentially day by day, with no end in sight, that short-term crisis may have passed. We will see, but it looks like it may have,” Carlson said. “Now it’s time to look ahead. If the virus is doing less systemic damage to our system, then presumably we can begin to consider how to improve the lives of the rest, the countless Americans who have been grievously hurt by this.”

“How do we get 17 million of our most vulnerable citizens back to work? That’s our task. Other countries are already hard at work doing it,” Carlson stated.

A Washington Post report published Wednesday found that models are predicting a lower number of deaths than previously anticipated — down as of Wednesday morning to 60,400 deaths by August. Forecasts are pointing to “the peak of those deaths arriving in just four days on April 12.”

“Nationwide, one computer model of the disease’s future spread — relied upon by governors and the White House — shifted its estimate of COVID-19’s U.S. death toll downward this week. Instead of roughly 94,000 deaths as estimated a week ago, the University of Washington model now predicts about 82,000 by late summer.”

“By Wednesday morning, the model had been revised even more dramatically downward. It now predicts a total of 60,400 U.S. deaths by August and forecasts the peak of those deaths arriving in just four days on April 12, instead of April 16 as previously projected. Experts, however, have noted that this particular model’s numbers and projections — while used widely — have been consistently lower than those of other models.”

What’s more, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that “we are reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations” in the state.

“Change in daily ICU admissions is way down, and that’s good news. The daily intubations number is down, and that’s good news. The discharge rate is right about where it was,” he added, attributing the results to social distancing efforts.

All that said, as the days pass, the death toll continues to climb dramatically. Overnight the death toll reached 12,911 death in the United States with cases on track to double with each week while, on the other hand, the death toll continues trending upwards.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]